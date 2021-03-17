Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400 or Ryzen 5 3400G: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3400G and 11400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 83% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 913 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +146%
8788
Ryzen 5 3400G
3579

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400 and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 17, 2021 July 7, 2019
Launch price 182 USD 149 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen+
Model number i5-11400 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730 Radeon RX Vega 11

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or Intel Core i5 11400?
