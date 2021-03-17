Intel Core i5 11400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 83% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 913 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1977
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2394
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9531
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +83%
1694
925
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +146%
8788
3579
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 17, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|182 USD
|149 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-11400
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
