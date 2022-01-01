Intel Core i5 11400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U VS Intel Core i5 11400 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5500U and 11400 Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400 Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1518 vs 1094 points

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Core i5 11400 – 25 vs 65 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400 and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released March 17, 2021 January 12, 2021 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rocket Lake Lucienne Model number i5-11400 - Socket LGA-1200 FP6 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Radeon RX Vega 7 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 26x 21x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Radeon RX Vega 7 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1800 MHz Shading Units 192 448 TMUs 48 28 ROPs 24 7 Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W 10-45 W Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 11400 0.35 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 5500U 1.108 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 11400 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 12