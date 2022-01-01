Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400 or Ryzen 5 5600: what's better?

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600 and 11400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400
1355
Ryzen 5 5600 +12%
1514
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400
9660
Ryzen 5 5600 +11%
10712
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400
3072
Ryzen 5 5600 +6%
3243
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400
17164
Ryzen 5 5600 +27%
21740
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400
1532
Ryzen 5 5600 +1%
1545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400
7129
Ryzen 5 5600 +9%
7743
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 17, 2021 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Vermeer
Model number i5-11400 -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11400
0.35 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

