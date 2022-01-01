Intel Core i5 11400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600 VS Intel Core i5 11400 AMD Ryzen 5 5600 We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5600 and 11400 Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400 Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730

More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer - released 1-year later

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Unlocked multiplier

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600

General Vendor Intel AMD Released March 17, 2021 March 15, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rocket Lake Vermeer Model number i5-11400 - Socket LGA-1200 AM4 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 No

Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 26x 35x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 - GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz - Shading Units 192 - TMUs 48 - ROPs 24 - Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W - Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 11400 0.35 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 5600 n/a

Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 47.68 GB/s ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i5 11400 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 24