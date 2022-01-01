Intel Core i5 11400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 (desktop) against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1518 vs 1369 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i5 11400 – 54 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1334
Ryzen 5 5600H +2%
1360
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9606
Ryzen 5 5600H +3%
9931
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +2%
3024
2951
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17096
17074
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +11%
1509
1360
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +18%
7101
6020
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 17, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-11400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|24
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
