Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400 or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Intel Core i5 11400
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
Intel Core i5 11400
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 (desktop) against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 11400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1518 vs 1369 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i5 11400 – 54 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +11%
1509
Ryzen 5 5600H
1360
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +18%
7101
Ryzen 5 5600H
6020
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 17, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Cezanne
Model number i5-11400 -
Socket LGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 192 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 24 7
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11400
0.35 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
5 (20%)
20 (80%)
Total votes: 25

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
2. Intel Core i5 11400 or i5 10400
3. Intel Core i5 11400 or i5 11400F
4. Intel Core i5 11400 or i7 8700K
5. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i7 1165G7
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 5 5500U
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i7 12700H
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i5 11300H
9. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i5 12500H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i5 11400?
Promotion
EnglishРусский