Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600X and 11400
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 20 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2145 vs 1518 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400
1353
Ryzen 5 7600X +45%
1964
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400
9662
Ryzen 5 7600X +58%
15256
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400
3069
Ryzen 5 7600X +38%
4224
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400
17160
Ryzen 5 7600X +69%
28932
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400
1533
Ryzen 5 7600X +41%
2166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400
7126
Ryzen 5 7600X +61%
11485
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400 and AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 17, 2021 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i5-11400 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 5.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 6
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 47x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1200 AM5
TDP 65 W 105 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 192 128
TMUs 48 8
ROPs 24 4
Execution Units 24 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11400
0.35 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7600X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 70 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400 official page AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

