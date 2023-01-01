Intel Core i5 11400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 20 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2145 vs 1518 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1353
Ryzen 5 7600X +45%
1964
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9662
Ryzen 5 7600X +58%
15256
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3069
Ryzen 5 7600X +38%
4224
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17160
Ryzen 5 7600X +69%
28932
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1533
Ryzen 5 7600X +41%
2166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7126
Ryzen 5 7600X +61%
11485
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 17, 2021
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i5-11400
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|47x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM5
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|128
|TMUs
|48
|8
|ROPs
|24
|4
|Execution Units
|24
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|70 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1