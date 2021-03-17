Intel Core i5 11400 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
599
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6034
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3527
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1694
Ryzen 7 5800X +1%
1709
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8788
Ryzen 7 5800X +19%
10420
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 17, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|182 USD
|449 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-11400
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
