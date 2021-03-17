Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400 or Ryzen 9 5900: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 with 6-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900 and 11400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400
1330
Ryzen 9 5900 +18%
1573
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400
9446
Ryzen 9 5900 +119%
20665
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400
3017
Ryzen 9 5900 +15%
3482
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400
17325
Ryzen 9 5900 +102%
34922
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400
1521
Ryzen 9 5900 +6%
1616
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400
7205
Ryzen 9 5900 +57%
11344

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400 and AMD Ryzen 9 5900

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 17, 2021 January 12, 2021
Launch price 182 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-11400 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 No

Performance

Cores 6 12
Threads 12 24
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11400
0.35 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400 official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900 or Intel Core i5 11400?
