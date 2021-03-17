Intel Core i5 11400 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 with 6-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
95
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
85
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
80
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1330
Ryzen 9 5900 +18%
1573
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9446
Ryzen 9 5900 +119%
20665
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3017
Ryzen 9 5900 +15%
3482
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17325
Ryzen 9 5900 +102%
34922
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1521
Ryzen 9 5900 +6%
1616
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7205
Ryzen 9 5900 +57%
11344
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 17, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|182 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-11400
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
