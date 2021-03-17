Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400 or M1 Max: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 11400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 0.35 TFLOPS
  • Around 359.6 GB/s (719%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i5 11400 – 30 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1508 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400
1362
M1 Max +14%
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400
9626
M1 Max +31%
12634
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400
17450
M1 Max
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400
1517
M1 Max +19%
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400
7236
M1 Max +77%
12822

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400 and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released March 17, 2021 October 18, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Rocket Lake -
Model number i5-11400 -
Socket BGA-1200 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 26x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 192 4096
TMUs 48 256
ROPs 24 128
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11400
0.35 TFLOPS
M1 Max +2871%
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400 official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i5 11400?
