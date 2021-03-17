Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400 or Core i3 10100: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100 and 11400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1526 vs 1110 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +19%
1330
Core i3 10100
1119
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +71%
9446
Core i3 10100
5515
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +16%
3017
Core i3 10100
2610
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +99%
17325
Core i3 10100
8702
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +39%
1521
Core i3 10100
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +72%
7205
Core i3 10100
4198

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400 and i3 10100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 17, 2021 May 1, 2020
Launch price 182 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Comet Lake-S
Model number i5-11400 i3-10100
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 192 192
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 3
Execution Units 24 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11400
0.35 TFLOPS
Core i3 10100 +9%
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400 official page Intel Core i3 10100 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

