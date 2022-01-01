Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400 or Core i3 10105F: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 10105F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10105F and 11400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1516 vs 1146 points
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +15%
1333
Core i3 10105F
1163
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +68%
9575
Core i3 10105F
5708
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +13%
3025
Core i3 10105F
2677
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +87%
17114
Core i3 10105F
9134
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +32%
1512
Core i3 10105F
1144
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +64%
7309
Core i3 10105F
4457
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400 and i3 10105F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 17, 2021 February 15, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-11400 i3-10105F
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11400
0.35 TFLOPS
Core i3 10105F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400 official page Intel Core i3 10105F official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10105F or i5 11400?
