Intel Core i5 11400 vs i3 10300
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 10300 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1518 vs 1163 points
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +9%
1348
1241
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +61%
9644
6008
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +14%
3069
2699
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +83%
17210
9413
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +31%
1533
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +57%
7184
4585
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 17, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-11400
|i3-10300
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1150 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|192
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|3
|Execution Units
|24
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|Intel Core i3 10300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
