Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400 or Core i3 10300: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11400 vs i3 10300

Intel Core i5 11400
VS
Intel Core i3 10300
Intel Core i5 11400
Intel Core i3 10300

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 10300 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10300 and 11400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1518 vs 1163 points
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +61%
9644
Core i3 10300
6008
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +14%
3069
Core i3 10300
2699
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +83%
17210
Core i3 10300
9413
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +31%
1533
Core i3 10300
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +57%
7184
Core i3 10300
4585
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400 and i3 10300

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 17, 2021 May 1, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-11400 i3-10300
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1150 MHz
Shading Units 192 192
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 3
Execution Units 24 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11400
0.35 TFLOPS
Core i3 10300
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400 official page Intel Core i3 10300 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 11400 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
2. Intel Core i5 11400 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
3. Intel Core i5 11400 and i5 10400
4. Intel Core i5 11400 and i5 11600K
5. Intel Core i5 11400 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
6. Intel Core i3 10300 and i3 10100
7. Intel Core i3 10300 and i5 11400H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10300 or i5 11400?
Promotion
EnglishРусский