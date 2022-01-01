Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400 or Core i3 12100F: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11400 vs i3 12100F

Intel Core i5 11400
VS
Intel Core i3 12100F
Intel Core i5 11400
Intel Core i3 12100F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100F and 11400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 11400 – 58 vs 65 Watt
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 1516 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400
1343
Core i3 12100F +20%
1615
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +15%
9605
Core i3 12100F
8380
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400
3031
Core i3 12100F +16%
3519
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +18%
17057
Core i3 12100F
14397
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400
1513
Core i3 12100F +10%
1666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +13%
7294
Core i3 12100F
6443
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400 and i3 12100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 17, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-11400 i3-12100F
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11400
0.35 TFLOPS
Core i3 12100F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400 official page Intel Core i3 12100F official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 10600K and i5 11400
2. Intel Core i5 11600K and i5 11400
3. Intel Core i7 10700 and i5 11400
4. Intel Core i5 10400F and i5 11400
5. Intel Core i5 11500 and i5 11400
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Intel Core i3 12100F
7. AMD Ryzen 3 3300X and Intel Core i3 12100F
8. Intel Core i7 8700K and i3 12100F
9. Intel Core i5 11400F and i3 12100F
10. Intel Core i3 10105F and i3 12100F

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 12100F or i5 11400?
EnglishРусский