Intel Core i5 11400 vs i3 13100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz i3 13100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i3 13100
- Around 39.6 GB/s (79%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1353
Core i3 13100 +26%
1707
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9662
Core i3 13100 +3%
9906
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3069
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17160
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7126
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 17, 2021
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i5-11400
|i3-13100
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|UHD Graphics 730
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|4
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|4
|Total Threads
|12
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|65 W
|60 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|89 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|192
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|Intel Core i3 13100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5