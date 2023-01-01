Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400 or Core i3 13100F: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11400 vs i3 13100F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz i3 13100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13100F and 11400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
Advantages of Intel Core i3 13100F
  • Around 39.6 GB/s (79%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400
1353
Core i3 13100F +27%
1718
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400 and i3 13100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 17, 2021 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i5-11400 i3-13100F
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 4
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 4
Total Threads 12 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
TDP 65 W 58 W
Max. Boost TDP - 89 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11400
0.35 TFLOPS
Core i3 13100F
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400 official page Intel Core i3 13100F official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 13100F or i5 11400?
