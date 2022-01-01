Intel Core i5 11400 vs i3 9100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
19
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
46
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1518 vs 1056 points
- Around 12.5 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +27%
1348
1065
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +158%
9644
3743
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +21%
3069
2526
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +157%
17210
6702
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +45%
1533
1058
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +106%
7184
3489
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 17, 2021
|April 23, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-11400
|i3-9100
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|192
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|3
|Execution Units
|24
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|Intel Core i3 9100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
