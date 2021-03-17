Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400 or Core i5 1035G1: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.0 GHz i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1035G1 and 11400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 1107 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 11400 – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +51%
1694
Core i5 1035G1
1120
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +212%
8788
Core i5 1035G1
2816

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400 and i5 1035G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 17, 2021 August 1, 2019
Launch price 182 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Rocket Lake Ice Lake
Model number i5-11400 i5-1035G1
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730 Intel UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 10x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400 official page Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1035G1 or i5 11400?
