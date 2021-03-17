Intel Core i5 11400 vs i5 1035G1
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.0 GHz i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 1107 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 11400 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
430
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1373
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2347
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +51%
1694
1120
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +212%
8788
2816
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 17, 2021
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|182 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-11400
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
