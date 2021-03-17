Intel Core i5 11400 vs i5 10400F
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
- Newer - released 11-months later
- 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 1101 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
435
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3277
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2629
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12583
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +52%
1694
1116
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +46%
8788
6032
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 17, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|182 USD
|157 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-11400
|i5-10400F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
