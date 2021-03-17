Intel Core i5 11400 vs i5 10600KF
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 1345 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3658
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2971
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +23%
1694
1372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +20%
8788
7343
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 17, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|182 USD
|237 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-11400
|i5-10600KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|Intel Core i5 10600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
