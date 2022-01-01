Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400 or Core i5 1135G7: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1135G7 and 11400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1518 vs 1313 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 11400 – 28 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +91%
9606
Core i5 1135G7
5018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +12%
3024
Core i5 1135G7
2711
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +71%
17096
Core i5 1135G7
10026
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +15%
1509
Core i5 1135G7
1307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +55%
7101
Core i5 1135G7
4595
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400 and i5 1135G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 17, 2021 September 2, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i5-11400 i5-1135G7
Socket LGA-1200 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 9-24x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 192 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 24 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11400
0.35 TFLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400 official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

