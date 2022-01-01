Intel Core i5 11400 vs i5 1135G7
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 6-months later
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1518 vs 1313 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 11400 – 28 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1334
1336
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +91%
9606
5018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +12%
3024
2711
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +71%
17096
10026
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +15%
1509
1307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +55%
7101
4595
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 17, 2021
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-11400
|i5-1135G7
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|9-24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|24
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
