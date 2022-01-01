Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400F or Ryzen 3 3200G: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400F with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200G and 11400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 67% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1512 vs 905 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +208%
10235
Ryzen 3 3200G
3325
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +37%
3042
Ryzen 3 3200G
2228
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +141%
17371
Ryzen 3 3200G
7218
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +140%
7144
Ryzen 3 3200G
2975
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400F and AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 September 30, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Picasso
Model number i5-11400F -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1250 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 8
TGP - 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11400F
n/a
Ryzen 3 3200G
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400F official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 8

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Intel Core i5 11400F?
