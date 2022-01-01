Intel Core i5 11400F vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400F with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 67% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1512 vs 905 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +40%
1340
954
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +208%
10235
3325
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +37%
3042
2228
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +141%
17371
7218
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +66%
1517
912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +140%
7144
2975
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|September 30, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Picasso
|Model number
|i5-11400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|512
|TMUs
|-
|32
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|8
|TGP
|-
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|8
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1