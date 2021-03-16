Intel Core i5 11400F vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400F with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1492 vs 1262 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2368
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +14%
3098
2711
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +42%
18128
12800
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +19%
1513
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +44%
6951
4822
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|157 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11400F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
