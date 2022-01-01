Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400F or Ryzen 5 4600G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400F against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600G and 11400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1543 vs 1190 points
  • Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +10%
10180
Ryzen 5 4600G
9292
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +14%
3010
Ryzen 5 4600G
2634
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +10%
17026
Ryzen 5 4600G
15480
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +30%
1532
Ryzen 5 4600G
1182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +24%
7201
Ryzen 5 4600G
5807
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400F and AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-11400F -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1900 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11400F
n/a
Ryzen 5 4600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400F official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600G or Intel Core i5 11400F?
Promotion
