Intel Core i5 11400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400F against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1543 vs 1190 points
- Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +9%
1334
1219
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +10%
10180
9292
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +14%
3010
2634
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +10%
17026
15480
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +30%
1532
1182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +24%
7201
5807
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
