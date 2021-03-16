Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400F or Ryzen 5 2600: what's better?

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400F against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600 and 11400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1492 vs 973 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +36%
3093
Ryzen 5 2600
2266
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +35%
18040
Ryzen 5 2600
13350
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +37%
6952
Ryzen 5 2600
5067

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400F and AMD Ryzen 5 2600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 September 11, 2018
Launch price 157 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen+
Model number i5-11400F -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400F official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

