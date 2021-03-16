Intel Core i5 11400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400F against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
67
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
32
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
59
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1492 vs 973 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
380
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2760
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +36%
3093
2266
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +35%
18040
13350
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +54%
1509
982
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +37%
6952
5067
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|157 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-11400F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
