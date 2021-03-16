Intel Core i5 11400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400F with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1505 vs 968 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +25%
1320
1057
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +115%
10141
4722
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +32%
3065
2329
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +91%
17598
9234
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +57%
1488
950
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +82%
7084
3887
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|157 USD
|149 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-11400F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1240 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|704
|TMUs
|-
|44
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|11
|TGP
|-
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
