Intel Core i5 11400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400F against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1492 vs 1258 points
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +9%
537
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3285
Ryzen 5 3600X +21%
3968
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +14%
3102
2721
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18140
Ryzen 5 3600X +2%
18461
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +20%
1520
1266
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +2%
6882
6738
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|157 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11400F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
