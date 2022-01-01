Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400F or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Intel Core i5 11400F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Intel Core i5 11400F
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400F (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 11400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1512 vs 1094 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Core i5 11400F – 25 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +14%
1340
Ryzen 5 5500U
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +44%
10235
Ryzen 5 5500U
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +24%
3042
Ryzen 5 5500U
2463
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +31%
17371
Ryzen 5 5500U
13279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +37%
1517
Ryzen 5 5500U
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +46%
7144
Ryzen 5 5500U
4895
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400F and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Lucienne
Model number i5-11400F -
Socket LGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1800 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11400F
n/a
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400F official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

