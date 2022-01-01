Intel Core i5 11400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U VS Intel Core i5 11400F AMD Ryzen 5 5500U We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400F (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5500U and 11400F Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1512 vs 1094 points

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Core i5 11400F – 25 vs 65 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400F and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released March 16, 2021 January 12, 2021 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rocket Lake Lucienne Model number i5-11400F - Socket LGA-1200 FP6 Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 26x 21x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1800 MHz Shading Units - 448 TMUs - 28 ROPs - 7 TGP - 10-45 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 11400F n/a Ryzen 5 5500U 1.108 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 11400F official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 12