Intel Core i5 11400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i5 11400F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
Intel Core i5 11400F
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400F against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 11400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1668 vs 1492 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F
3285
Ryzen 5 5600X +34%
4398
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F
18140
Ryzen 5 5600X +25%
22627
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F
1520
Ryzen 5 5600X +11%
1690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F
6882
Ryzen 5 5600X +24%
8500

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400F and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 October 8, 2020
Launch price 157 USD 299 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-11400F -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400F official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

