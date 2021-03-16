Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400F or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400F with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 11400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F
1320
Ryzen 7 5700G +16%
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F
10141
Ryzen 7 5700G +40%
14241
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F
7084
Ryzen 7 5700G +25%
8863

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400F and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 April 13, 2021
Launch price 157 USD 359 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-11400F -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock - 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1750 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400F official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Intel Core i5 11400F?
