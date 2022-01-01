Intel Core i5 11400F vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400F with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1340
Ryzen 7 5700X +15%
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10235
Ryzen 7 5700X +40%
14321
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3042
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17371
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1517
Ryzen 7 5700X +9%
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7144
Ryzen 7 5700X +43%
10235
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-11400F
|Vermeer
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
