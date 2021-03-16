Intel Core i5 11400F vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400F with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1492 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
537
Ryzen 7 5800X +12%
599
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3285
Ryzen 7 5800X +84%
6034
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3102
Ryzen 7 5800X +14%
3527
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18140
Ryzen 7 5800X +59%
28834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1520
Ryzen 7 5800X +12%
1709
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6882
Ryzen 7 5800X +51%
10420
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|157 USD
|449 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-11400F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
