Intel Core i5 11400F vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Intel Core i5 11400F
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
Intel Core i5 11400F
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400F with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 11400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Has 84 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F
10235
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +46%
14908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F
17371
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +32%
22985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400F and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Vermeer
Model number i5-11400F -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400F official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

