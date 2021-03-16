Intel Core i5 11400F vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400F with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1505 vs 1297 points
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +1%
1320
1304
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10141
Ryzen 9 3900X +83%
18570
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +13%
3065
2724
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17598
Ryzen 9 3900X +87%
32834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +15%
1488
1293
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7084
Ryzen 9 3900X +65%
11677
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|157 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11400F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
