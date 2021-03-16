Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400F or Ryzen 9 5900: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11400F vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900

Intel Core i5 11400F
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900
Intel Core i5 11400F
AMD Ryzen 9 5900

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400F with 6-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900 and 11400F
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F
1320
Ryzen 9 5900 +19%
1573
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F
10141
Ryzen 9 5900 +104%
20665
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F
3065
Ryzen 9 5900 +14%
3482
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F
17598
Ryzen 9 5900 +98%
34922
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F
7084
Ryzen 9 5900 +60%
11344

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400F and AMD Ryzen 9 5900

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 January 12, 2021
Launch price 157 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-11400F -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 12
Threads 12 24
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400F official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900 or Intel Core i5 11400F?
