Intel Core i5 11400F vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400F (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
72
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
89
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Around 154.8 GB/s (310%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i5 11400F – 30 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1512 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1340
M1 Pro +15%
1541
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10235
M1 Pro +19%
12228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3042
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17371
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1517
M1 Pro +16%
1763
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7144
M1 Pro +75%
12505
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|-
|Model number
|i5-11400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Performance
|Cores
|6
|10
|Threads
|12
|10
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|26x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|2048
|TMUs
|-
|128
|ROPs
|-
|64
|TGP
|-
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400F official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
