Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400F or M1 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11400F vs Apple M1 Pro

Intel Core i5 11400F
VS
Apple M1 Pro
Intel Core i5 11400F
Apple M1 Pro

We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400F (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 11400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Around 154.8 GB/s (310%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i5 11400F – 30 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1512 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F
1340
M1 Pro +15%
1541
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F
10235
M1 Pro +19%
12228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F
1517
M1 Pro +16%
1763
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F
7144
M1 Pro +75%
12505
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400F and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released March 16, 2021 October 18, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Rocket Lake -
Model number i5-11400F -
Socket LGA-1200 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU No Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 26x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1296 MHz
Shading Units - 2048
TMUs - 128
ROPs - 64
TGP - 30 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11400F
n/a
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400F official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 11400F or Ryzen 5 3600
2. Core i5 11400F or Ryzen 5 5600X
3. Core i5 11400F or Ryzen 5 5600G
4. Core i5 11400F or Core i5 12400
5. Core i5 11400F or Core i5 10400F
6. M1 Pro or M1 Max
7. M1 Pro or Ryzen 7 5800H
8. M1 Pro or Core i7 12700H
9. M1 Pro or Ryzen 9 5900X
10. M1 Pro or Apple M1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i5 11400F?
Promotion
EnglishРусский