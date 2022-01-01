Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400F or Core i3 12100: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400F with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100 and 11400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
  • Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Core i5 11400F – 60 vs 65 Watt
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1689 vs 1530 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F
1330
Core i3 12100 +25%
1665
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +26%
10138
Core i3 12100
8039
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F
3006
Core i3 12100 +18%
3537
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +26%
17370
Core i3 12100
13734
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F
1515
Core i3 12100 +11%
1683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +14%
7420
Core i3 12100
6501
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400F and i3 12100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-11400F i3-12100
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1400 MHz
Shading Units - 192
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 24
Execution Units - 24
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11400F
n/a
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400F official page Intel Core i3 12100 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 12100 or i5 11400F?
