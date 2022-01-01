Intel Core i5 11400F vs i3 12100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400F with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Core i5 11400F – 60 vs 65 Watt
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1689 vs 1530 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1330
Core i3 12100 +25%
1665
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +26%
10138
8039
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3006
Core i3 12100 +18%
3537
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +26%
17370
13734
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1515
Core i3 12100 +11%
1683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +14%
7420
6501
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-11400F
|i3-12100
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|60 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|192
|TMUs
|-
|48
|ROPs
|-
|24
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400F official page
|Intel Core i3 12100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
