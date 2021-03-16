Intel Core i5 11400F vs i3 9100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400F with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1492 vs 1036 points
- Around 12.5 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1190
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +21%
3093
2550
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +163%
18040
6849
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +45%
1509
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +108%
6952
3342
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|157 USD
|122 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-11400F
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400F official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
