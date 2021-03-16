Intel Core i5 11400F vs i5 10500
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400F against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1492 vs 1150 points
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +14%
537
470
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3285
Core i5 10500 +5%
3456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +11%
3102
2783
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +35%
18140
13464
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +30%
1520
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +16%
6882
5928
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|157 USD
|192 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-11400F
|i5-10500
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400F official page
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
