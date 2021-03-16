Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400F or Core i5 10500: what's better?

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400F against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10500 and 11400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1492 vs 1150 points
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +11%
3102
Core i5 10500
2783
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +35%
18140
Core i5 10500
13464
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400F +30%
1520
Core i5 10500
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400F +16%
6882
Core i5 10500
5928

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400F and i5 10500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 May 1, 2020
Launch price 157 USD 192 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-11400F i5-10500
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 31x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400F official page Intel Core i5 10500 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10500 or i5 11400F?
