Intel Core i5 11400H vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Intel Core i5 11400H
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
Intel Core i5 11400H
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and 11400H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1415 vs 1040 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 25 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +57%
1768
Ryzen 3 5300U
1129
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +101%
9468
Ryzen 3 5300U
4707
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +23%
2994
Ryzen 3 5300U
2429
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +50%
15330
Ryzen 3 5300U
10247
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +37%
1435
Ryzen 3 5300U
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +68%
6320
Ryzen 3 5300U
3752

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400H and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 12, 2021
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Zen 2
Model number i5-11400H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22-27x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 256 384
TMUs 64 24
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11400H
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400H official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Intel Core i5 11400H?
