Intel Core i5 11400H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1427 vs 843 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Around 15.44 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +125%
1737
771
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +239%
9367
2767
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +55%
3068
1982
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +127%
16256
7165
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +70%
1431
844
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +131%
6360
2751
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Picasso
|Model number
|i5-11400H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22-27x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|12-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|512
|TMUs
|16
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|16
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1