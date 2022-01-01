Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400H or Ryzen 5 3500U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3500U and 11400H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1427 vs 843 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Around 15.44 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 35 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +125%
1737
Ryzen 5 3500U
771
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +239%
9367
Ryzen 5 3500U
2767
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +55%
3068
Ryzen 5 3500U
1982
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +127%
16256
Ryzen 5 3500U
7165
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +131%
6360
Ryzen 5 3500U
2751
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400H and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Picasso
Model number i5-11400H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22-27x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 35-45 W 12-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 128 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 16 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11400H
0.382 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3500U
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400H official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Intel Core i5 11400H?
