Intel Core i5 11400H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600 VS Intel Core i5 11400H AMD Ryzen 5 3600 We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 3600 and 11400H Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later

Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 45 vs 65 Watt

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)

7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Around 3.52 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1427 vs 1256 points Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size

Unlocked multiplier

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400H and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General Vendor Intel AMD Released May 11, 2021 July 7, 2019 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake H45 Matisse Model number i5-11400H - Socket BGA-1787 AM4 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) No Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 22-27x 36x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Transistors - 3.8 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 35-45 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) - GPU Base Clock 350 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz - Shading Units 128 - TMUs 16 - ROPs 8 - Execution Units 16 - TGP 15 W - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 11400H 0.382 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 3600 n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 47.68 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i5 11400H official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16