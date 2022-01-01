Intel Core i5 11400H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
65
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 3.52 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1427 vs 1256 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +33%
1737
1305
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9367
Ryzen 5 3600 +2%
9546
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +18%
3068
2601
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16256
Ryzen 5 3600 +10%
17875
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +13%
1431
1265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6360
Ryzen 5 3600 +15%
7317
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Matisse
|Model number
|i5-11400H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22-27x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|128
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|16
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4