Intel Core i5 11400H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5 11400H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Intel Core i5 11400H
AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 11400H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Around 3.52 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1427 vs 1256 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +33%
1737
Ryzen 5 3600
1305
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +18%
3068
Ryzen 5 3600
2601
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H
16256
Ryzen 5 3600 +10%
17875
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +13%
1431
Ryzen 5 3600
1265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H
6360
Ryzen 5 3600 +15%
7317
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400H and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 July 7, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Matisse
Model number i5-11400H -
Socket BGA-1787 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22-27x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz -
Shading Units 128 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 16 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11400H
0.382 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3600
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400H official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5 11400H?
