Intel Core i5 11400H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

Intel Core i5 11400H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
Intel Core i5 11400H
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4500U and 11400H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1387 vs 1030 points
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Around 17.07 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +89%
3773
Ryzen 5 4500U
2000
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +35%
1391
Ryzen 5 4500U
1034
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +28%
5027
Ryzen 5 4500U
3917

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400H and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 6, 2020
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-11400H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 6
Base Frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400H official page AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Intel Core i5 11400H?
