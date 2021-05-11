Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400H or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11400H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Intel Core i5 11400H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Intel Core i5 11400H
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 11400H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1479 vs 1088 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 25 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +47%
1703
Ryzen 5 5500U
1155
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +29%
9264
Ryzen 5 5500U
7157
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +24%
3082
Ryzen 5 5500U
2492
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +6%
14273
Ryzen 5 5500U
13452
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +35%
1451
Ryzen 5 5500U
1074
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +42%
6562
Ryzen 5 5500U
4619

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400H and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 12, 2021
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Zen 2
Model number i5-11400H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22-27x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 256 448
TMUs 64 28
ROPs 32 7
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11400H
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U +141%
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

