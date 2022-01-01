Intel Core i5 11400H vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600H VS Intel Core i5 11400H AMD Ryzen 5 6600H We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 6600H and 11400H Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H Newer - released 8-months later

Supports quad-channel memory

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400H and AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

General Vendor Intel AMD Released May 11, 2021 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake H45 Rembrandt Model number i5-11400H - Socket BGA-1787 FP7 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon 660M Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 22-27x 33x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm TDP 35-45 W 45 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) AMD Radeon 660M GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 1500 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1900 MHz Shading Units 128 384 TMUs 16 24 ROPs 8 16 Execution Units 16 6 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 11400H 0.382 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 6600H 1.46 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 128 GB - Max. Memory Channels 2 4 Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s - ECC Support No - Misc Official site Intel Core i5 11400H official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20