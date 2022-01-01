Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400H or Ryzen 5 6600H: what's better?

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600H and 11400H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6223
Ryzen 5 6600H +29%
8018
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400H and AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Rembrandt
Model number i5-11400H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP7
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon 660M

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22-27x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 128 384
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 16
Execution Units 16 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.382 TFLOPS
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400H official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 6600H or Intel Core i5 11400H?
