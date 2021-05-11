Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400H or Ryzen 7 3750H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3750H and 11400H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 62% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1415 vs 874 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Around 15.44 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
  • More powerful Radeon RX Vega 10 integrated graphics: 1.664 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 35 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +128%
9468
Ryzen 7 3750H
4157
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +41%
2994
Ryzen 7 3750H
2121
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +82%
15330
Ryzen 7 3750H
8445
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +77%
6320
Ryzen 7 3750H
3572

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400H and AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 6, 2019
Launch price 250 USD 1100 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Zen+
Model number i5-11400H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 10

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22-27x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 35-45 W 12-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 10
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 256 640
TMUs 64 40
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 32 10
TGP 15 W 10 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11400H
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 3750H +262%
1.664 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400H official page AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3750H or Intel Core i5 11400H?
