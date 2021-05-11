Intel Core i5 11400H vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 62% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1415 vs 874 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Around 15.44 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- More powerful Radeon RX Vega 10 integrated graphics: 1.664 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +93%
1768
918
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +128%
9468
4157
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +41%
2994
2121
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +82%
15330
8445
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +63%
1435
879
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +77%
6320
3572
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|250 USD
|1100 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-11400H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22-27x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|12-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 10
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|640
|TMUs
|64
|40
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|10
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
