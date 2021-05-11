Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400H or Ryzen 7 4800U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11400H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U

Intel Core i5 11400H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
Intel Core i5 11400H
AMD Ryzen 7 4800U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H with 6-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800U and 11400H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1415 vs 1140 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 25 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Around 17.07 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +43%
1768
Ryzen 7 4800U
1236
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +14%
2994
Ryzen 7 4800U
2619
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H
15330
Ryzen 7 4800U +14%
17469
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +25%
1435
Ryzen 7 4800U
1151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400H and AMD Ryzen 7 4800U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 6, 2020
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Zen 2
Model number i5-11400H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22-27x 18x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 64 32
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11400H
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 4800U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400H official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800U or Intel Core i5 11400H?
