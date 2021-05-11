Intel Core i5 11400H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H with 6-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1415 vs 1150 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 25 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +38%
1768
1282
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +4%
9468
9141
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +12%
2994
2662
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15330
Ryzen 7 5700U +9%
16662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +23%
1435
1167
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +4%
6320
6075
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11400H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22-27x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|64
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
