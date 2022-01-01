Intel Core i5 11400H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H with 6-cores against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 25 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +22%
1737
1427
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +15%
9367
8157
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3068
Ryzen 7 5800U +1%
3108
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16256
Ryzen 7 5800U +16%
18871
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1431
Ryzen 7 5800U +1%
1446
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6360
Ryzen 7 5800U +3%
6519
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-11400H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22-27x
|19x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|512
|TMUs
|16
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|16
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
