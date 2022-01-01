Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400H or Ryzen 9 5900H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900H and 11400H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 17.07 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +16%
1737
Ryzen 9 5900H
1492
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H
9367
Ryzen 9 5900H +38%
12961
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H
16256
Ryzen 9 5900H +30%
21096
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H
6360
Ryzen 9 5900H +37%
8712
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400H and AMD Ryzen 9 5900H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 April 1, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Cezanne
Model number i5-11400H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22-27x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 128 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 16 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11400H
0.382 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900H
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

