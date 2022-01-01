Intel Core i5 11400H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 17.07 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +16%
1737
1492
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9367
Ryzen 9 5900H +38%
12961
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3068
Ryzen 9 5900H +9%
3345
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16256
Ryzen 9 5900H +30%
21096
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1431
Ryzen 9 5900H +6%
1520
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6360
Ryzen 9 5900H +37%
8712
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|April 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-11400H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22-27x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|512
|TMUs
|16
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|16
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1