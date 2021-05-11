Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400H or Ryzen 9 5900HS: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11400H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS

Intel Core i5 11400H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
Intel Core i5 11400H
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H with 6-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HS and 11400H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Around 17.07 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400H and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 12, 2021
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Zen 3
Model number i5-11400H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22-27x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400H official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS or Intel Core i5 11400H?
