Intel Core i5 11400H vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 0.382 TFLOPS
- Around 358.4 GB/s (700%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 6-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 30 vs 45 Watt
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1772 vs 1402 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +13%
1752
1547
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9372
M1 Max +33%
12489
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3088
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15937
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1410
M1 Max +27%
1787
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5938
M1 Max +114%
12694
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|-
|Model number
|i5-11400H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|6
|10
|Threads
|12
|10
|Base Frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|22-27x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|4096
|TMUs
|16
|256
|ROPs
|8
|128
|Execution Units
|16
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
